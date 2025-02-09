SI

Super Bowl 2025 Live Score: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Updates, Latest News, Highlights

SI Staff

It’s a familiar matchup in Super Bowl LIX, but which side will come out on top this time around?
It’s a familiar matchup in Super Bowl LIX, but which side will come out on top this time around? / Christian Petersen/Getty Images (Mahomes); Brooke Sutton/Getty Images (Kelce); Perry Knotts/Getty Images (Jones); Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA Today Network (Hurts); Mitchell Leff/Getty Images (Barkley); Mitchell Leff/Getty Images (Carter); illustration by Bryce Wood.
Super Bowl LIX is finally here! Will Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs make history with a three-peat or will Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley take it all for the Philadelphia Eagles?

How to Watch Super Bowl LIX

Time:  6:30 p.m. ET
Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
TV Channel: Fox, Fox Deportes, Telemundo

Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates

Patrick Mahomes Shares Heartwarming Moment With His Family Before Super Bowl LIX: The superstar quarterback got some encouragement from his family prior to kickoff. Cameras caught Mahomes sharing a heartwarming moment with his clan shortly after he took the field for warmups alongside his teammates.

6:29 ET: Jon Batiste sings the national anthem.

A native of Metairie, La., Batiste is a 20-time Grammy nominee and a five-time Grammy winner. In 2022, his 2021 albumWe Are won a Grammy for Album of the Year

6:20 ET: Celebrity fans help introduce Super Bowl teams

6 ET: Who Is Singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl 59? Full List of Pregame Performers

5:48 ET: 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' — Everything to Know About ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’

Chiefs Booed Mercilessly While Taking the Field at Super Bowl LIX: The Kansas City Chiefs got a rude welcome to Super Bowl LIX. As two-time defending champions took the field before the game, the crowd at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans booed them mercilessly.

