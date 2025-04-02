Recent Insight About Top Picks in 2025 NFL Draft Could Spell Bad News for Patriots
There are plenty of quarterback-needy teams at the top of the 2025 NFL draft. The Tennessee Titans—picking first—seem inclined to select Miami's Cam Ward, while the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants—picks No. 2 and 3—also have unstable signal-caller situations.
Despite this fact, however, a recent quote from ESPN's Adam Schefter on his The Adam Schefter Show podcast suggests that both teams may steer clear from drafting a quarterback with those selections.
"It certainly feels like the Cleveland Browns are inclined to look elsewhere, aside from quarterback," he told The Pat McAfee Show's Ty Schmit. "And it's starting to feel like the New York Giants—at No. 3—are starting to look elsewhere, other than quarterback."
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer shared a similar sentiment on NBC Sports Boston's Early Edition on Tuesday:
"It's starting to feel, to me, like there's less and less of a likelihood that Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter get to the Patriots," he explained. "The Browns and Giants have at least given off some signals over the last week or two that they could take position players—Carter, Hunter—at 2 and 3, and then double back on Day 2 and get quarterbacks."
This scenario would leave New England, at pick No. 4, without a generational prospect to choose from. Their options would then include potentially reaching for the likes of tackle Will Campbell—the main subject of this year's arm length debate—or wide receiver Tet McMillan. Another could be trading out with Sanders still on the board.
Either way, it's not an ideal situation for the Patriots who—even after shelling out piles of cash during free agency—are yearning for talent.