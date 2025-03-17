Arizona WR Tet McMillan Helps NFL Draft Stock With Speedy 40-Time at Pro Day
After opting out of any and all drills at the NFL Scouting Combine last month, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan took the field at Arizona's Pro Day on Monday afternoon—and shined.
Known as a big-bodied, go-up-and-get-it type of pass catcher, critics, pundits, and draft experts alike have doubted how the 21-year-old's speed—or lackthereof—translating to the next level.
McMillan put the doubters to bed in Tucson, reportedly running a 4.48-second 40-yard dash.
The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler added that the wide receiver's time varied among 40 scouts present at the Pro Day, but that they all had him in the range of a 4.46 to a 4.53. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, meanwhile, spoke to three teams who had him at 4.54, 4.55, and 4.57.
Whichever way you slice it, it's impressive stuff from the 6'4", 219-pound star.
McMillan followed up a 90-catch, 1,402-yard, 10-touchdown campaign in 2023 with an 84-catch, 1,319-yard, eight-TD season in '24. He was named Second-Team All-Big 12 in '23, and was both a Consensus All-American and First-Team All-Big 12 in '24.
Aside from Travis Hunter—the WR/CB hybrid considered to be a can't-miss, generational prospect—McMillan is the consensus top wide receiver in the 2025 NFL draft according to NFL Mock Draft Database.