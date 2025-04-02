Seven Teams Who Need to Select a Quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Chicago Bears
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Houston Texans
- Green Bay Packers
- Detroit Lions
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots
- Minnesota Vikings
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
The 2025 NFL draft is officially just over three weeks away.
The weekend that will make the dreams of 257 selected players—and a bevy of undrafted signees—come true is also a major turning point for NFL teams who can fill many of their roster holes with young, promising prospects.
With no position more important than quarterback, here's a look at seven teams across the league who need to select a signal caller at some point during the upcoming draft in Green Bay:
Cleveland Browns
The Browns took a big swing and miss, as team owner Jimmy Haslem described it, when they traded for former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson just over three years ago. Since the acquisition and subsequent five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract extension, the 29-year-old has played in just 19 games for Cleveland—going 9–10—and is coming off an Achilles tear, which he re-ruptured during rehab.
Though Cleveland has put marginal effort into patching it up this offseason by trading for Kenny Pickett, they still have a glaring, long-term need at the position. They've shown interest in Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders—with coach Kevin Stefanski calling him an "extremely talented football player"—and have also reportedly spent extensive time with Ole Miss's Jaxson Dart.
The Browns hold the No. 2 (round 1), No. 33 (R2), No. 67 (R3), No. 94 (R3), No. 104 (R4), No. 179 (R6), No. 192 (R6), No. 200 (R6), No. 216 (R6) and No. 255 (R7) picks in the 2025 NFL draft.
New York Giants
Another team doing everything they possibly can to try and piece together their quarterback room is the New York Giants.
Since releasing Daniel Jones last November and starting both Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito down the stretch, Brian Daboll's squad has shown interest in veterans Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford, signed two others in both Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson, and even brought back the hometown kid, Tommy Cutlets.
And on top of it all? ESPN's Adam Schefter recently said on his podcast that these signings wouldn't stop the Giants from drafting a signal-caller in the first round:
"[The Giants] quarterback room is, and continues to be, a work in progress," Schefter explained. "... if the Giants love Shedeur Sanders enough at No. 3, I don't care who they add between now and the opening night of the draft, I still think that Shedeur Sanders would be the pick if that's who they believe in."
The Giants currently hold the No. 3 (round 1), No. 34 (R2), No. 65 (R3), No. 99 (R3), No. 105 (R4), No. 154 (R5), No. 219 (R7) and No. 246 (R7) in the 2025 NFL draft.
Las Vegas Raiders
Despite trading a third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for quarterback Geno Smith, the Raiders have yet to get an extension done with the 34-year-old who has just one year remaining on his deal.
Continuing the trend of linking teams to Shedeur Sanders, Las Vegas minority owner Tom Brady, who has had plenty of pull in the team's decision-making, has a long-standing relationship with the former Colorado QB. The two not only previously trained together, but Sanders also signed anNIL deal with TB12 back in 2022.
Even if they don't go after Sanders, Vegas only has Smith, backup Aidan O'Connell and former UDFA Carter Bradley on the roster. They need more juice at the position.
The Raiders currently hold the No. 6 (round 1), No. 36 (R2), No. 68 (R3), No. 108 (R4), No. 143 (R5), No. 180 (R6), No. 213 (R6), No. 215 (R6), and No. 222 (R7) picks in the 2025 NFL draft.
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams resurrected their quarterback room on the fly this offseason, bringing back Matthew Stafford on a restructured contract and also re-signing backup Jimmy Garoppolo.
That being said, Los Angeles was open to exploring a new direction at the position in 2025 after allowing Stafford to test his market, and prepared for the unknown. Given that 37-year-old's new deal still only ties him to the Rams through the 2026 season, they may have their answer for the present, but the future for Sean McVay & Co. is anything but solved.
The Rams currently hold the No. 26 (round 1), No. 90 (R3), No. 101 (R3), No. 127 (R4), No. 190 (R6) and No. 195 (R6) picks in the 2025 NFL draft.
New Orleans Saints
While new Saints coach Kellen Moore has said all the right things so far regarding New Orleans's current quarterback situation, it's hard to believe that they plan to stick with Derek Carr beyond this year. Although the 34-year-old has put up a 40–13 touchdown-to-interception ratio since signing with the Saints in 2023, he failed to stay healthy down the stretch of last season—and also carries a massive, $69.2 million cap hit heading into 2026.
Outside of Carr, the New Orleans has young guns Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener—as well as veteran Ben DiNucci—on the roster, but with a new head coach in place, it's more likely that he wants his team to be "out with the old and in with the new" as he sets a new foundation in the bayou.
The Saints currently own the No. 9 (Round 1), No. 40 (R2), No. 71 (R3), No. 93 (R3), No. 112 (R4), No. 131 (R4), No. 184 (R6), No. 248 (R7), and No. 254 (R7) in the 2025 NFL draft.
Pittsburgh Steelers
As things currently stand, Pittsburgh is awaiting a decision from Aaron Rodgers on whether or not he wants to be their quarterback in 2025. Outside of that? The position is bleak.
After both of their 2024 quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, signed elsewhere this offseason, the Steelers combated the attrition by bringing back old friend Mason Rudolph on a two-year deal. At 29, however, he's merely a bridge option, not a long-term answer.
Speaking of bridges, that's what Rodgers would be as well. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the 41-year-old will not affect Pittsburgh's plans to ultimately draft a quarterback at some point in the near future.
The Steelers currently own the No. 21 (round 1), No. 83 (R2), No. 123 (R4), No. 156 (R5), No. 185 (R6) and No. 229 (R7) picks in the 2025 NFL draft.
Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans are in complete rebuild mode as they head into year one with GM Mike Borgonzi and year two with coach Brian Callahan. They hold the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft and by all accounts are eyeing Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the selection.
The reset at signal caller comes after Tennessee drafted Will Levis in the second round of the 2023 draft. Through two seasons, the very memeable QB has thrown 21 touchdowns to 16 interceptions and has just a 5–16 record as a starter.
Even if they pivot and don't draft Ward, they're set up with seven more picks down the stretch to address the position.
The Titans currently own the No. 1 (round 1), No. 35 (R2), No. 103 (R4), No. 120 (R4), No. 141 (R5), No. 167 (R5), No. 178 (R6), and No. 188 (R6) picks in the 2025 NFL draft.