Patriots Signing Safety Marcus Epps to One-Year Contract
The New England Patriots are adding an experienced safety to the backend of their defense.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are signing safety Marcus Epps to a one-year contract worth up to $4.4 million.
Though coming off of a torn ACL from last season, Epps is reportedly "expected to be cleared well before training camp." The 29-year-old was a sixth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2019 and has also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Las Vegas Raiders.
Upon signing with the Raiders in 2023, Epps was named a team captain under head coach Josh McDaniels—who is now the Patriots' offensive coordinator—and started all 17 games on defense. Linebacker Robert Spillane, whom New England also signed this week, was a captain for said Raiders team as well.
New Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked on Thursday about the familiarity his coaching staff has with their 2025 free agency class, and if it's had an impact on who they ultimately have signed.
"I don't know how you could do free agency any differently," he explained. "I really don't."
This Epps signing is yet another example of said familiarity.
New England has also signed defenders Harold Landry III, Robert Spillane, Carlton Davis III, Milton Williams, and K'Lavon Chaisson this week in an obvious effort to re-tool that side of the football.