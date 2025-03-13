SI

Patriots Sign Former First-Round Pick K'Lavon Chaisson to One-Year Deal

New England is loading up on defense in free agency.

Mike Kadlick

Chaisson was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.
Chaisson was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New England Patriots made yet another defensive signing on Thursday evening, reportedly agreeing to terms with linebacker/edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson.

It's a one-year, $5 million deal according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, with ESPN's Mike Reiss adding that the base value of the deal is expected to come in at closer to $3 million.

Chaisson was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. But after four up-and-down years in Duval County, he was not re-signed and became a free agent last March.

Following a short stint with the Carolina Panthers last offseason, he was signed to the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad in September before being promoted to the active roster in October. Chaisson went on to have a breakout year, tallying career-highs in sacks (5), tackles (32), tackles for loss (7), pass deflections (2), and interceptions (1).

Still just 25 years old, he now joins a Patriots team—led by a defensive head coach in Mike Vrabel—that recently signed defenders Harold Landry IIIRobert Spillane, Carlton Davis III, and Milton Williams. Chaisson should benefit from a suddenly loaded front in New England.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL