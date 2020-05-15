Marqise Lee Ready for Comeback With Patriots

Before this year’s draft, the New England Patriots signed wide receiver Marqise Lee, who was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on April 20.

Lee hasn’t seen much action on the field since 2017 due to extensive knee and shoulder injuries. But in his video conference with the media on Wednesday, Lee sounded optimistic and excited about his new team.

"I felt like me choosing New England, just to go there as far as this season was in the sense of just trying to get back to myself," Lee said. I felt like which place is the perfect place to get back and try to get back to yourself rather than New England – very strict, basically just all about football and handling your business.

Injuries can be difficult to come back from for professional athletes, both physically and mentally. Lee admitted that some people can “get down on themselves and tend to want to shut down.” However, Lee saw his injuries as an opportunity to learn more about himself as a person. Now that he has gone through physical therapy, he is ready to get back on the field with a new team.

Despite the fact Lee is a veteran, he knows he will have to prove himself. After missing the entire 2018 season and having just three receptions in 2019, New England appealed to him as the “perfect place” to try and get back to where he was prior to his injuries.

“New England is very strict, basically just all about football and handling your business," said Lee. "So, I feel like I was a little bit off on that point with these last two injuries I had, so I just wanted to get back right on track, get everything back on point, and I felt like New England is the right place for me.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented the team from practicing together and attending meetings in the normal fashion. This would usually be a time for the new players team to forge bonds with the returning players and get valuable time to create team chemistry. Lee admitted that “I'm the type of person who likes to get to the facility and be around the coaches, so it's kind of hard. Some are getting acclimated a little bit better than most, but we're all getting used to it. It's kind of difficult trying to operate in a new team and learn the new system and things like that by doing it all on your own at the house.”

Although he faces the challenge of boding with his new team remotely, Lee has worked with newly hired assistant coach Jedd Fisch in Jacksonville in the past. Lee said that Fisch had a great impact on him as far as “what I need to be as far as a player.” The two have kept in touch over the years and Lee was relieved to sign with a team where he knew one of the coaches.

Next season, Lee is looking to bring some offensive power to the team. He said, “I'm the type of person, just try to get everything in which the team needs me to do. I'm never going to be specific like, 'I just want to play this, that and the other.' No, whatever they need me to do at the end of the day is what I'm willing to do, regardless of what it is.”

His attitude certainly fits in with the Patriot way.