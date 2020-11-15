SI.com
Patriots Week 10 Inactive List and What It Means

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots inactive list for Week 10 is live, and shows that the reigning Defensive Player of the Year will miss another game. 

Inactives

  • LB Ja'Whaun Bentley
  • CB Stephon Gilmore
  • QB Brian Hoyer
  • RB J.J. Taylor
  • G Hjalte Froholdt
  • DT Isaiah Mack 
  • TE Jordan Thomas

This will be the third straight game that Gilmore will be sidelined due to injury. Bentley was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report with a groin injury. Mack and Thomas will have to wait to make their Patriots debut. 

Wide receiver N'Keal Harry, running back Damien Harris and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, who were also listed as questionable for the Sunday night bout, are active. Harry missed the last two games due to a concussion, and Harris and Guy have been listed on the injury report the past couple weeks. 

The Patriots made some transactions over the weekend that are also worth mentioning here, as they will impact the team's game day roster. 

Offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, who has been on injured reserve the past three weeks, was activated to the 53-man roster. The team also promoted linebackers Terez Hall and Cassh Maluia to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Defensive lineman Nick Thurman was released from the 53-man roster, and linebacker Shilique Calhoun was placed on injured reserve. 

Having Eluemunor back in the lineup will help further stabilize New England's offense line, which will now be back at full form with the return of their veteran starting right tackle. 

Calhoun heading to injured reserve is yet another blow to the Patriots' decimated linebacker room. In eight games this season, Calhoun recorded 14 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. With very little other help on the 53-man roster at the position, expect to see Hall and/or Cassh Maluia activated to the 53-man roster within the next week, leaving the practice squad for good this season. 

