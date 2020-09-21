SI.com
Cam Newton Sets NFL Record During Loss in Seattle

Sam Connon

The New England Patriots' Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks ended with Cam Newton failing to break into the end zone. But the veteran quarterback still managed to break records with his legs Sunday night.

Newton scored two goal line rushing touchdowns earlier in the game – one in the second quarter and another in the fourth. It marked the second time in 2020 the new Patriots signal-caller rushed for two touchdowns in a game, and the eighth time in his career.

That gave Newton the new NFL record for the most multi-rushing touchdown performances by a quarterback in league history, surpassing Otto Graham, Jack Kemp, Steve McNair and Steve Young.

Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, broke the record for career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in the Super Bowl era back in his 2016 season opener. His 62 career touchdowns on the ground now rank fourth among active players, as Newton passed Mark Ingram with his two scores Sunday night.

Newton's four rushing touchdowns through two games are also now tied for the most by a Patriots quarterback in a single season with Tom Brady's career-high four touchdowns in 2012. Had Newton punched it in with time expiring Sunday night, he would have tied Steve Grogan for the most rushing touchdowns in a season by a Patriots quarterback since 1978.

