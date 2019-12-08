ESPN Insider Adam Schefter reported Sunday afternoon that a mishap occurred with the Kansas City Chiefs' equipment, which sent their equipment to New Jersey mistakingly on Saturday.

Here is what Schefter reported about the situation, which could potentially cause the Chiefs to have to forfeit the Week 14 game at Gillette Stadium:

"An equipment container that contained some of the Chiefs' shoulder pads, helmets and footballs was not unloaded Saturday and instead accidentally made its way to Newark, New Jersey, where it now is being rushed back to Boston in time for Sunday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff between Kansas City and the New England Patriots, per league sources.

"It held the bags of roughly 35 players, according to a source.

"Kansas City is responsible, not the Patriots or the league. The Chiefs did not take the equipment off the plane.

"'I never heard that before,' said one source.

"The detoured equipment is expected to arrive between 3 and 3:30 p.m. ET, in time for Sunday's kickoff. If the Chiefs didn't have the equipment by the time the game started they would have to forfeit, per a source."

It looks like we will still get to see the highly anticipated AFC matchup at 4:25 p.m. barring any extra setbacks. But it is definitely unfortunate for a Chiefs team that likely had to warm up without any of their typical equipment.