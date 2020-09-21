SI.com
Patriots Take Early Lead vs. Seattle Thanks to Pick-Six by Devin McCourty

Sam Minton

The Seattle Seahawks have a powerful offense, but the New England Patriots' defense isn't too shabby either.

New England's defense got off to a great start Sunday night, with safety and captain Devin McCourty intercepting a tipped Russell Wilson pass and taking it to the house to give New England a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

The Patriots secondary continues to prove it is one of the best in the NFL.

It was Devin McCourty's first interception of the season for New England.

