How Patriots Can Clinch a First-Round Playoff Bye in Week 16

When the New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills Saturday afternoon, there are playoff implications involved with the result of the game. Aside from a division title on the line, winning or losing the game could drastically effect what they must do in Week 17 to remain near the top of the postseason seedings.

What must New England do to maintain the no. 2 seed in the AFC, which would give them a bye week in the first round of playoffs? The answer involves the reigning Super Bowl champions and a team they lost to back in Week 14 - the Kansas City Chiefs:

Here's how the Patriots can clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs in Week 16:

- A Patriots win and a Chiefs loss or tie

OR

- A Patriots tie and a Chiefs loss

Luckily for New England, they control their own destiny at this point in the season. Even if Kansas City were to win out and the Patriots did the same, New England would finish with a better record (13-3). However, if New England were to lose to Buffalo in Week 16, it makes Week 17 a must-win situation for them against the Dolphins.

Losing in Week 16 means the Patriots would have to win their regular season finale in order to fend of Buffalo for the division title, as well as have any type of chance of holding onto the no. 2 seed. Losing this week would mean New England and the Chiefs would have the same record heading into Week 17 (11-4) with Kansas City having the tiebreaker because they beat New England this season (this is assuming the Chiefs beat the Bears in Week 16). If the Patriots were to lose in Week 17 after losing this week, then the Patriots could drop down to the no. 5 seed. Let's hope that doesn't happen.