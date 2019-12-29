Patriots' Playoff Bye Hopes Spoiled By Loss to Dolphins in Regular Season Finale

Thanks to some trickery, turnover-free football, and some poor play by the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins went into Gillette Stadium in Week 17 and beat the Patriots 27-24 to spoil New England's playoff bye hopes. The Patriots drop to the no. 3 seed in the AFC following their loss and the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Los Angeles Chargers, which bumped the Chiefs up to the no. 2 seed.

The reigning Super Bowl champions certainly didn't play their best brand of football in their regular season finale. Some poor execution by Tom Brady and the offense, and some uniquely poor performances by New England's elite defense caused an upset by a Dolphins team that threw their whole playbook at the Patriots in Week 17.

That's not to say Miami didn't bring their A-game Sunday afternoon.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick had a game for the ages, throwing a game-winning touchdown with seconds left on the clock in a game in which he didn't commit a turnover. Miami's defense also did their job by keeping the point-total low, forcing a turnover which resulted in points (Eric Rowe had a pick-six in the 2nd quarter) and giving their team a chance to win late in the ball game.

Sunday afternoon's game showed many of the struggles that New England had been dealing with over the past two month. Julian Edelman was hobbling on and off the field. Tom Brady had to continually stay warm on the sideline to keep his ailing elbow from tightening up. Both of those players struggled, which led to just three catches for 26 yards for Edelman and a 42-year-old QB who was a bit inaccurate throwing the football all game. The offenses creativity wasn't there, which led to many of their drives sputtering out.

"We didn't play the the way we are capable of playing, it ended up costing us," Tom Brady said during his postgame press conference. "Just too many bad mistakes."

"It was a great chance for us to not play next week, and we didn't take advantage of it," Brady said later in the press conference. "We just didn't play good enough. We all wish we had done a better job. Certainly I do."

But as much as the offense struggled, the Patriots' top-ranked defense played even worse.

Stephon Gilmore was given the duty of covering DeVante Parker, a player who is in the midst of a breakout season, and managed to catch eight balls for 137 yards against the All-Pro cornerback. Overall, the play calling was pedestrian, as Ryan Fitzpatrick picked apart the zone coverage that New England chose to run all afternoon. The Patriots had no answer for a Dolphins offense that could not run the ball at all and was seemingly one-dimensional the entire ball game. The pass-rush couldn't get to Fitzpatrick, and the secondary struggled in coverage.

"We knew that they were going to be a scrappy football team that was going to come out and battle and challenge us on everything, and that's exactly what they did," Patriots captain and safety Devin McCourty said during his postgame press conference. "They challenged us, they know us well. We knew that, and we didn't step up to that. We didn't elevate our game and play to that. They out-toughed us, they outplayed us today and they got the win."

Now, the Patriots will face the Steelers, Titans, or Raiders in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Somehow, they need to find a way to win three games and make it back to the Super Bowl for the 4th consecutive season. That's something they have never done in the Brady-Belichick era.

New England's regular-season finale displayed all the reasons why they needed a playoff bye. Those were also the same reasons they lost their final game of this decade.

The Patriots will now hobble into the playoffs with more questions than answers.