Patriots Inactives: James White Out vs. Seahawks

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots' inactive list for Week 2 has one surprise name on it - running back James White. News surfaced minutes after the inactives list came out that White's father, Tyrone, was killed in a car crash Sunday. His mother was also in the car and is in critical condition. 

Other inactives for New England are rookie linebacker Josh Uche, offensive tackle Korey Cunningham, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, rookie tight end Dalton Keene, and undrafted rookie cornerback Myles Bryant. 

With White not in the lineup tonight, the Patriots offense will rely on a backfield that includes Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and J.J. Taylor. 

