The New England Patriots have signed wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo to their practice squad, according to the team.

Adeboyejo entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent that was signed by the Baltimore Ravens in 2017. After spending the 2018 season on PUP, Adeboyejo, at 6-foot-3, 200 lbs most recently played with the New York Jets during the preseason. He has played in one regular season game during his career.