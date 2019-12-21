PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Julian Edelman Exits Week 16 Game vs. Bills with Head Injury

Devon Clements

New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman exited the team's Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills. After going to the blue medical tent, the veteran receiver headed to the locker room midway through the third quarter, according to reporters on scene. 

Edelman exited the game after being penalized for offensive pass inference, which was a play in which he took a big hit from a Bills defender. 

*UPDATE*

Edelman is being evaluated for a head injury, according to the organization. 

If Edelman isn't able to play the remainder of the game, the Patriots could be in trouble. He entered the game listed as questionable because of lingering knee and shoulder issues, and has taken his fair share of big hits throughout the Saturday afternoon game thus far. 

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

PatriotMaven Staff Predictions: Patriots vs. Bills | Week 16

Mike Constantino

Here are are the predictions by the PatriotMaven staff as to what will happen in the Saturday afternoon game between the Patriots and Bills.

How Patriots Can Clinch a First-Round Playoff Bye in Week 16

Devon Clements

The Patriots control their own destiny with a win in Week 16 over the Bills.

Marshall Newhouse, Jason McCourty Exit Week 16 Game

Devon Clements

New England's offensive line just got a bit thinner.

7 Patriots Inactive for Week 16 Bout vs. Bills

Devon Clements

All of the player's listed as questionable on Thursday's injury report are active for the Patriots in Week 16.

Report: Tom Brady Dealing With Tennis Elbow

Devon Clements

Tom Brady's elbow complications seem to be a bit more than just soreness.

Devon Clements

Here's another one from the #NFL100 show last night when BB calls Randy Moss "one of the smartest…

Devon Clements

Here's a clip from last night's NFL 100 show when Bill Belichick spoke about trying to trade for…

Saturday's Game vs. Bills is Important in More Ways Than One for Patriots

Devon Clements

Yes - the division title is on the line in Week 16 for the Patriots. But their game against the Bills will tells us much more than who the division champion is.

Patriots Defensive Report card: Week 15

Mike Constantino

Handing out grades to the most intriguing defensive performers for the New England Patriots in their win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

3 Keys to a Patriots Victory in Week 16 vs. Bills

BJ Shea

Here are three things that will help New England gather their 12th win of the season.