Julian Edelman Exits Week 16 Game vs. Bills with Head Injury

New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman exited the team's Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills. After going to the blue medical tent, the veteran receiver headed to the locker room midway through the third quarter, according to reporters on scene.

Edelman exited the game after being penalized for offensive pass inference, which was a play in which he took a big hit from a Bills defender.

*UPDATE*

Edelman is being evaluated for a head injury, according to the organization.

If Edelman isn't able to play the remainder of the game, the Patriots could be in trouble. He entered the game listed as questionable because of lingering knee and shoulder issues, and has taken his fair share of big hits throughout the Saturday afternoon game thus far.