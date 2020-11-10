SI.com
Patriots' Week 9 Inactive List and What It Means

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots' inactive list for Week 9 is live, and has no surprises on it.

The inactive players for the Patriots' Monday night showdown against the New York Jets are cornerback Stephon Gilmore, wide receiver N'Keal Harry, rookie tight end Dalton Keene, defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, rookie running back J.J. Taylor, linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley and quarterback Brian Hoyer. 

Harry will miss his second consecutive game, as will Keene and Gilmore. 

New England signaled that some of those players would be inactive prior to them releasing the inactive list by signing Tashawn Bower to the 53-man roster and activating linebacker Terez Hall and wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster several hours prior to kickoff. 

The team also signed tight end Jordan Thomas Monday afternoon, which helped fill a gap at tight end with rookie Devin Asiasi on injured reserve and Keene still banged up. Ryan Izzo was the only healthy option remaining at the position. Thomas will not be eligible to play in tonight's game, though. 

