New England Patriots 2020 Team Preview

There isn't much more adversity that could have been thrown in the New England Patriots' way this year.

First, Tom Brady departed during free agency along with some key defensive pieces like Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins. Then the COVID-19 pandemic began, which stunted the pre-draft process for NFL teams, and also forced the entire league to go about their offseason programs on a virtual landscape.

Minicamps and OTAs were cancelled, which completely eliminated any team-oriented activities happening in a physical location this offseason. And the final blow came when player opt outs began to happen, with New England having a league-high eight players opt out of the 2020 season.

So here we are, with a very different looking Patriots team compared to last year's squad, which didn't make it out of the first round of the playoffs. But just because it's a very different looking team doesn't mean the standards should be any different, right? Bill Belichick is still running the show in New England, and the roster still has tons of talent on it, so let's review where the six-time Super Bowl champions stand heading into the 2020 season.

Offense

In case you haven't heard already, there's a quarterback competition underway in New England. The Patriots signed veteran Cam Newton in late June, and he's battling it out with second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer to be the team's Week 1 starting quarterback.

Newton, because of his experience and skill set, is in the drivers seat to be the team's Week 1 starter based on how the first couple weeks of training camp have played out for all three quarterbacks. The 2015 MVP has earned praise from Patriots players and coaches for his work ethic and ability to grasp the playbook so quickly, so at this point, the Week 1 starting job is his to lose.

New England's offensive line is welcoming back center David Andrews, who missed the entire 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs. However, the offensive line won't be fully in-tact; veteran right tackle Marcus Cannon opted out of the 2020 season, so the team is currently looking for a replacement for the long-time starter. Options there include rookie Justin Herron, Jermaine Eluemunor, Korey Cunningham and Joe Thuney.

The Patriots' backfield is dealing with injuries early on; 2018 first-round pick Sony Michel has once again begun training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list, and is joined by veteran Lamar Miller, who the team signed in early August. If neither player is able to return in time for Week 1, second-year back Damien Harris - who has been outstanding thus far in training camp - would likely take a big chunk of the early-down work in the backfield, with Rex Burkhead taking some of that work as well. James White will maintain his role as the team's third-down, pass-catching back.

Tight end is one of the weakest positions on the team entering the season. With Matt LaCosse also opting out of the 2020 season, that leaves Ryan Izzo and rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene to shoulder the workload moving forward. Asiasi and Keene - who were both drafted in the third round - are expected to take most of the snaps at tight end. However, Izzo, due to his experience in the system, will see the field a lot early in the regular season. But expect his role to dwindle as the season progresses.

The receiver position welcomes back five players from last year: Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry, Mohamed Sanu, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski. The hope is that the progression made by Harry, Sanu, Meyers and Olszewski in their first full offseason with the team will help turn around a receiver position this year that was thin and stricken with injuries last year. Damiere Byrd, who joined the Patriots this offseason, could also add a speed element to New England's receiver room.

With James Develin retiring and offseason addition Dan Vitale opting out, the Patriots' fullback depth chart currently has one player on it: Jakob Johnson. However, that doesn't mean he'll be the only one utilized at that spot. Keene can play an H-back role in New England's offense, and tight end Paul Quessenberry - who the team signed on Aug. 23 - could also play fullback, if he makes the 53-man roster.

Defense

Opts out weren't just limited to the offensive side of the ball for the Patriots, you know.

The biggest weakness of New England's defense this year will be the linebackers. The departure of Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts left some big holes to fill, but Dont'a Hightower opting out means rookies like Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings and Cassh Maluia will be thrust into larger roles as opposed to being groomed early in their careers. Third-year linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley is now one of the veterans in the linebacker room, and he's expected to wear the green dot for the defense and be an impact defender. Chase Winovich - who had 5.5 sacks his rookie season - will be looked upon to improve on his numbers from his outstanding rookie year, which compared to only the likes of Chandler Jones when he started his career in New England.

The defensive line sees the return of Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler, John Simon and Deatrich Wise. Those players will be relied upon a bit more to generate a pass rush, as that department thrived last year thanks to the linebackers on the roster that specialized in getting to the quarterback.

The cornerback room is easily the strongest unit on the team. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore returns with J.C. Jackson, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones and Joejuan Williams. Those five players should be a part of what is once again one of the best defensive backfields in the entire NFL.

Safety, which was an aging unit on the Patriots in 2019, added some youth and talent this offseason. They signed Adrian Phillips and Cody Davis while also adding Kyle Dugger via the draft. Those players were projected to have roles in 2020, but veteran Patrick Chung opting out means that Dugger and Phillips will both have an uptick in playing time compared to if Chung was present in the lineup. The unit's versatility will be utilized to confuse opposing quarterbacks and dominate matchups.

Predicted Record

Despite the numerous questions that still have to be answered in training camp, I believe the Patriots will finish the 2020 regular season with a 10-6 record. New England is still in the AFC East and still has the best head coach in football. With Cam Newton under center, a strong offensive line and run game, and a defense with elite talent, yes, there are several strong opponents like the Chiefs, 49ers, Ravens and Texans on their schedule, but that won't be enough to keep Belichick under double-digit wins in 2020.

Expected Depth Chart

Quarterback : Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer

: Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer Running back : Sony Michel, Lamar Miller, Damien Harris, Rex Burkhead, James White

: Sony Michel, Lamar Miller, Damien Harris, Rex Burkhead, James White Wide receiver: Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, N'Keal Harry, Matthew Slater, Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski

Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, N'Keal Harry, Matthew Slater, Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski Tight End : Ryan Izzo, Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene

: Ryan Izzo, Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene Fullback: Jakob Johnson

Jakob Johnson Offensive line (left to right): Isaiah Wynn, Joe Thuney, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Jermaine Eluemunor

Isaiah Wynn, Joe Thuney, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Jermaine Eluemunor Safety: Devin McCourty, Terrence Brooks, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, Cody Davis

Devin McCourty, Terrence Brooks, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, Cody Davis Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams

Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams Linebacker: Ja'Whaun Bentley, Chase Winovich, Brandon Copeland, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Cassh Maluia, Shilique Calhoun, Terez Hall

Ja'Whaun Bentley, Chase Winovich, Brandon Copeland, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Cassh Maluia, Shilique Calhoun, Terez Hall Defensive end: Lawrence Guy, John Simon, Deatrich Wise, Nick Thurman

Lawrence Guy, John Simon, Deatrich Wise, Nick Thurman Defensive tackle: Adam Butler, Beau Allen, Byron Cowart

Adam Butler, Beau Allen, Byron Cowart Kicker: Nick Folk

Nick Folk Punter: Jake Bailey

