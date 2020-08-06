PatriotMaven
Patriots Re-Sign UDFA WR Isaiah Zuber

Sarah Jacobs

The New England Patriots have re-signed rookie wide receiver Isaiah Zuber Wednesday afternoon, per the team's transaction report. 

Zuber was signed by the Patriots following the draft this year but was amongst those released at the end of July. 

The 23 year old played his first three collegiate years at Kansas State where he excelled on the field before transferring his senior year to Mississippi State. The 6-foot, 190-pound receiver left Kansas State with 127 receptions for 1,321 yards and 11 touchdown receptions. Both of those cracked the top 10 school records. 

At Mississippi State he played 13 games, three of which he started. He had 211 receiving yards and two touchdowns. 

With the loss of Tom Brady, the Patriots offense was already set to have a some growing pains this year. But with eight opt outs also plaguing the team, New England may rely on rookies a bit more moving forward. With 72 players on the roster following the opt outs, the team has now re-signed two undrafted rookies, with the other being former Auburn receiver Will Hastings. There are several open spots before the team reaches an 80-man roster, so expect them to make a few more additions this week. 

The Patriots' receiver room now consists of Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu, N'Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski, Devin Ross, Quincy Adeboyejo, Jeff Thomas Hastings and Zuber. 

