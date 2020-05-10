PatriotMaven
2020 Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection 1.0

Since the New England Patriots' offseason was centered around getting younger and cheaper as the team enters the post-Tom Brady era, that will lead to fierce competitions at numerous positions this summer because of alot of young and unproven talent that is spread throughout their roster. Because of that, trying to decide who will make the Patriots' 53-man roster is tough, but we decided to take our first crack at it.

Here is our very first 53-man roster projection for the 2020 season:

Quarterback 
Runningback
Fullback
Tight End
Wide Receiver

Jarrett Stidham

Sony Michel

Jakob Johnson

Devin Asiasi 

Julian Edelman

Brian Hoyer

James White

Danny Vitale

Dalton Keene

N'Keal Harry

Brandon Bolden

Mohamed Sanu

Damien Harris

Marqise Lee

Will Hastings

Matthew Slater

Left Tackle
Left Guard
Center
Right Guard
Right Tackle

Isaiah Wynn

Joe Thuney

David Andrews

Shaq Mason

Marcus Cannon

Justin Herron

Hjalte Froholdt

Dustin Woodard

Michael Onwenu

Yodny Cajuste

Left End
Defensive Tackle
Right End
Outside Linebacker

Lawrence Guy

Adam Butler

John Simon

Chase Winovich

Nick Coe

Beau Allen

Deatrich Wise

Anfernee Jennings

Byron Cowart

Josh Uche

Brandon Copeland

Inside Linebacker
Cornerback
Safety
Kicker
Punter

Dont'a Hightower

Stephon Gilmore

Devin McCourty

Justin Rohrwasser

Jake Bailey

Ja'Whaun Bentley

Jason McCourty

Patrick Chung

De'Jon Harris 

Jonathan Jones

Adrian Phillips

J.C. Jackson

Kyle Dugger

Joejuan Williams

Cody Davis

Justin Bethel

Notable cuts: 

  • Rex Burkhead
  • Matt LaCosse
  • Jakobi Meyers
  • Shilique Calhoun
  • Derek Rivers
  • Ryan Izzo
  • Gunner Olszewski
  • Danny Vitale
  • Brandon King

Let's first explain some of the notable cuts. At some point the Patriots need to utilize Damien Harris, who was a great value pick in last year's draft. Because Sony Michel and James White are not going anywhere (at least not this year) and Brandon Bolden is a pivotal special teams player, Burkhead is the odd man out in the backfield. 

The Patriots don't need to carry three tight ends, especially since they drafted two in this year's draft, so LaCosse - who has not proved to be a very useful piece to the offense - will be cut. Having a player like Cody Davis - who counts as one of the five safeties on the team but is a great special teams player - made it even harder for any of those notable cuts to make the team. Having several UDFAs make the roster made it more difficult as well. 

There aren't just one or two UDFA's that will make the roster, but three. Those players are wideout Will Hastings, defensive lineman Nick Coe, and linebacker De'Jon "Skuta" Harris. Hastings has rapport with Jarrett Stidham because of their time together in college, and could be the potential successor to Julian Edelman as the primary slot receiver in New England's offense. Coe has all the physical tools, but what is going on in between his ears caused him to not be selected in the draft. My guess is he proves during the preseason he has what it takes to buy into the Patriot way. Harris can help out an inside linebacker grouping that lost Elandon Roberts this offseason and outside of Ja'Whaun Bentley and Dont'a Hightower did not provide much upside. 

I tried to find some way to keep quarterback J'Mar Smith on the roster because of his talent, but there were too many needs elsewhere to keep him on the 53-man roster. However, if New England can put him on the practice squad and keep him there for the season, he would be a valuable asset during practice as a dual-threat player under center. 

Since Jakob Johnson is part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, he does not count towards the 53-man roster, which allows Danny Vitale to also make the team. 

Where did I go wrong and which ones did I ace? Feel free to comment below.

Comments

