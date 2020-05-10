Since the New England Patriots' offseason was centered around getting younger and cheaper as the team enters the post-Tom Brady era, that will lead to fierce competitions at numerous positions this summer because of alot of young and unproven talent that is spread throughout their roster. Because of that, trying to decide who will make the Patriots' 53-man roster is tough, but we decided to take our first crack at it.

Here is our very first 53-man roster projection for the 2020 season:

Quarterback Runningback Fullback Tight End Wide Receiver Jarrett Stidham Sony Michel Jakob Johnson Devin Asiasi Julian Edelman Brian Hoyer James White Danny Vitale Dalton Keene N'Keal Harry Brandon Bolden Mohamed Sanu Damien Harris Marqise Lee Will Hastings Matthew Slater

Left Tackle Left Guard Center Right Guard Right Tackle Isaiah Wynn Joe Thuney David Andrews Shaq Mason Marcus Cannon Justin Herron Hjalte Froholdt Dustin Woodard Michael Onwenu Yodny Cajuste

Left End Defensive Tackle Right End Outside Linebacker Lawrence Guy Adam Butler John Simon Chase Winovich Nick Coe Beau Allen Deatrich Wise Anfernee Jennings Byron Cowart Josh Uche Brandon Copeland

Inside Linebacker Cornerback Safety Kicker Punter Dont'a Hightower Stephon Gilmore Devin McCourty Justin Rohrwasser Jake Bailey Ja'Whaun Bentley Jason McCourty Patrick Chung De'Jon Harris Jonathan Jones Adrian Phillips J.C. Jackson Kyle Dugger Joejuan Williams Cody Davis Justin Bethel

Notable cuts:

Rex Burkhead

Matt LaCosse

Jakobi Meyers

Shilique Calhoun

Derek Rivers

Ryan Izzo

Gunner Olszewski

Danny Vitale

Brandon King

Let's first explain some of the notable cuts. At some point the Patriots need to utilize Damien Harris, who was a great value pick in last year's draft. Because Sony Michel and James White are not going anywhere (at least not this year) and Brandon Bolden is a pivotal special teams player, Burkhead is the odd man out in the backfield.

The Patriots don't need to carry three tight ends, especially since they drafted two in this year's draft, so LaCosse - who has not proved to be a very useful piece to the offense - will be cut. Having a player like Cody Davis - who counts as one of the five safeties on the team but is a great special teams player - made it even harder for any of those notable cuts to make the team. Having several UDFAs make the roster made it more difficult as well.

There aren't just one or two UDFA's that will make the roster, but three. Those players are wideout Will Hastings, defensive lineman Nick Coe, and linebacker De'Jon "Skuta" Harris. Hastings has rapport with Jarrett Stidham because of their time together in college, and could be the potential successor to Julian Edelman as the primary slot receiver in New England's offense. Coe has all the physical tools, but what is going on in between his ears caused him to not be selected in the draft. My guess is he proves during the preseason he has what it takes to buy into the Patriot way. Harris can help out an inside linebacker grouping that lost Elandon Roberts this offseason and outside of Ja'Whaun Bentley and Dont'a Hightower did not provide much upside.

I tried to find some way to keep quarterback J'Mar Smith on the roster because of his talent, but there were too many needs elsewhere to keep him on the 53-man roster. However, if New England can put him on the practice squad and keep him there for the season, he would be a valuable asset during practice as a dual-threat player under center.

Since Jakob Johnson is part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, he does not count towards the 53-man roster, which allows Danny Vitale to also make the team.

Where did I go wrong and which ones did I ace? Feel free to comment below.