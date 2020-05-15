Here Are Dates, Times For Patriots' 2020 Preseason Schedule

We've already seen who the New England Patriots will take on during the 2020 preseason. Now we know when those games will take place.

Here are the dates and times for the Patriots' 2020 preseason schedule:

Thursday, Aug. 13 @ 7:30 p.m. - vs. DET

Thursday, Aug. 20 @ 7:30 p.m. - vs. CAR

Thursday, Aug. 27 @ 7:30 p.m. - @ PHI

Thursday, Sept. 3 @ 7:30 p.m. - @ NYG

It looks like New England will have all weekday, primetime games during the preseason. They stay at home for their first two games against the Lions and Panthers, and then hit the road to face the Eagles and Giants.

Here's a look at their complete 16-game regular season schedule: