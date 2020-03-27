WATCH: AFC East Win Total Projections for 2020

The first two weeks of free agency have shaken up the AFC East quite a bit. With Tom Brady departing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Buffalo Bills acquiring Stefon Diggs, and Ted Karras, Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts all joining the Miami Dolphins, where do the New England Patriots and their division opponents stand heading into the 2020 season?

Host Bill Enright, fantasy expert Dr. Roto and I tried to figure out that exact question by projecting win totals for each of those four teams. I was also asked if New England would win the AFC East next season. Check out our SI segment to figure out what my answer was to that very tough question: