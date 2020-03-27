PatriotMaven
WATCH: AFC East Win Total Projections for 2020

Devon Clements

The first two weeks of free agency have shaken up the AFC East quite a bit. With Tom Brady departing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Buffalo Bills acquiring Stefon Diggs, and Ted Karras, Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts all joining the Miami Dolphins, where do the New England Patriots and their division opponents stand heading into the 2020 season?

Host Bill Enright, fantasy expert Dr. Roto and I tried to figure out that exact question by projecting win totals for each of those four teams. I was also asked if New England would win the AFC East next season. Check out our SI segment to figure out what my answer was to that very tough question:

Expect Patriots to Continue Cap Relief Efforts in Near Future

If the Patriots want to have room to sign the players they draft in April - let alone anymore free agents - they need to make more financial moves to free up cap space.

Devon Clements

Patriots Take QB Jordan Love in PFF's Post-Free Agency Mock Draft

New England goes with a big-armed talent at No. 23 in the latest PFF mock draft.

Devon Clements

Report: Bill Belichick Nominated For Sports Emmy For Work on NFL 100 Show

Bill Belichick isn't just one of the best on the football field. He's now getting recognized for his work in front of the camera.

Devon Clements

Devin McCourty Said What We Needed to Hear About Jarrett Stidham

"I think the Stidhams are going to be in New England for a long time."

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots Don't Have 'Any Immediate Interest' in QB Cam Newton

Newton missed 14 games last season due to injury.

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots 'Sniffed Around' Idea of Trading For QB Kyle Allen

Allen has a $675,000 cap hit for 2020.

Devon Clements

In depth breakdown on Jarrett Stidham by Evan Lazar:

Max McAuliffe

That's one way to stay in shape during the offseason...

PatsFan6967

Tom Brady jerseys are for sale on the buccaneers website, and it looks…

Devon Clements

Analyzing Contract Details for New Patriots Signees

Looking at the contract details for some of the new Patriots signees.

Devon Clements

