NFL Rumors: Are Giants A Dark Horse Candidate for Tom Brady?

Devon Clements

Add one more team rumored to be in the Tom Brady sweepstakes.

A team that is allegedly interested in 42-year-old New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is an organization that drafted a quarterback with a top-10 pick last year and has a former Patriots staffer as their new head coach: the New York Giants. 

During 98.5 The Sports Hub's radio show "Zolak and Bertrand" former Patriot and analyst Scott Zolak said he spoke with someone he knows that's "not on the Brady side, but very connected" who said "don't fall asleep" on the New York Giants as a team that could sign Tom Brady during free agency. 

Last month, the Giants hired former New England special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge to be the new head coach of their franchise. Since then he has formed a coaching staff around himself, which includes former head coaches like Jason Garrett and Freddie Kitchens. 

With an experienced staff to go along with talented playmakers on offense, such as running back Saquon Barkley, tight end Evan Engram, and receiver Sterling Shepherd, Judge likely wants a quarterback who can run the same concepts he learned during his long tenure on the Patriots' coaching staff. New York is also projected to have $61 million in cap space in 2020, according to Spotrac, which means they could throw lots of money at a coveted free agent if they wish to do so. 

Bill Belichick reportedly sat down with Judge on a regular basis to go over program-building and how to be a head coach, because Belichick knew Judge would eventually be the leader of men for a professional football team. He has now gotten that opportunity in the NFL, and will reflect the same fundamentals he learned while on Belichick's staff, as well as Nick Saban's when he was part of the staff at Alabama. 

It's hard to imagine that Judge would want to move on from Daniel Jones, who took over the starting duties and had flashes of excellence in his rookie year once the team decided to bench Eli Manning. Zolak even said he was not reporting the information he shared on radio waves, mainly because it was not someone directly from Brady's camp. So mark this one as nothing more than a rumor at the moment. 

