SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Report: Patriots Place TE Devin Asiasi on IR, Claim DT Isaiah Mack From Waivers

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots’ tight end room just got even thinner.

Rookie Devin Asiasi is being placed on injured reserve, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. In a corresponding move, the Patriots claimed former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Isaiah Mack off waivers. 

Asiasi’s move to injured reserve is odd. He wasn’t listed on the injury report at all this past week, and he missed New England’s Week 8 game for non-injury related reasons. Either way, the rookie will be sidelined for at least three weeks. He is eligible to return in Week 12. 

Adding Mack to the roster gives the Patriots some much-needed depth at defensive tackle. 

THANKS FOR READING PATRIOT MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Patriots Players To Watch in Week 8 Matchup vs. Bills

Three Patriots players to watch in Sunday's Week 8 matchup versus the Buffalo Bills.

Max McAuliffe

by

tv stream pro

Report: Patriots Trade 7th Rounder For Dolphins WR Isaiah Ford

New England buys low to acquire acquire a wide receiver.

Devon Clements

Report: NFL Considering 16-Team Playoff as Contingency Plan For COVID-19

The NFL expanded the playoffs to 14 teams back in February.

Devon Clements

New England Patriots' Week 8 Report Card

How did each positional group perform against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8?

Max McAuliffe

by

Sarah Jacobs

Instant Takeaways From Patriots' 24-21 Loss to Bills

Two young playmakers stood out in another nail-biting loss for New England.

Sam Connon

The Takeaway in Week 8: Josh Allen and the Deep Threat

The Patriots can't give up the deep ball in Week 8 if they want to end an a three-game losing streak.

Aryanna Prasad

3 Matchups to Watch in Patriots' Week 8 Game vs. Bills

Injuries have taken away New England's top receiver and corner, so their backups will have to step up in their place

Sam Connon

Julian Edelman, Justin Herron Placed on Injured Reserve

Edelman has been battling a knee issue dating back to last season.

Devon Clements

Stephon Gilmore, Kyle Dugger, Justin Herron Downgraded To Out vs. Buffalo

New England will be without their top cornerback against the Bills.

Devon Clements

Bill Belichick Not Hinting At Patriots Being ‘Sellers’ At Trade Deadline

Will the Patriots be making any trades next week? Bill Belichick certainly won't tell us.

Sarah Jacobs