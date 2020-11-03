Report: Patriots Place TE Devin Asiasi on IR, Claim DT Isaiah Mack From Waivers

The New England Patriots’ tight end room just got even thinner.

Rookie Devin Asiasi is being placed on injured reserve, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. In a corresponding move, the Patriots claimed former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Isaiah Mack off waivers.

Asiasi’s move to injured reserve is odd. He wasn’t listed on the injury report at all this past week, and he missed New England’s Week 8 game for non-injury related reasons. Either way, the rookie will be sidelined for at least three weeks. He is eligible to return in Week 12.

Adding Mack to the roster gives the Patriots some much-needed depth at defensive tackle.