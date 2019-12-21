PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Tom Brady Dealing With Lateral Epicondylitis (Tennis Elbow)

Devon Clements

For the last several weeks, Tom Brady has been dealing with a right elbow injury, which has caused him to miss practice time and be listed on the injury report. Though it initially didn't seem to be much more than elbow soreness, Brady is reportedly dealing with something a bit more serious. 

According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, Brady is dealing with lateral epicondylitis, also known as "tennis elbow." 

Jessica Flynn of Boston Sports Journal explained Saturday morning what lateral epicondylitis is.

"Lateral epicondylitis is an overuse injury to the tendons that control the wrist and attach to the bony prominence on the outer [if your palm is facing up] part of the elbow," Flynn wrote. "These tendons allow the athlete to extend or cock back the wrist and supinate the forearm [rotate the palm up]. Over time, the tendons can develop tiny micro-tears from repetitive work [throwing] and the area around the bony attachment gets inflamed. Patients I see complain that they can't lift a jug of milk or even a cup of coffee without pain, it hurts to shake hands or grip."

If Brady is experiencing the same pain symptoms that Flynn describes, then it's hard to imagine the 42-year-old QB is even close to 100%. That would explain why he hasn't completed over 56% of his passes over the past five games. 

What are the treatments for this type of injury? Therapy, pliability work and rest. While Brady can certainly do the first two treatments in-season, getting rest is something hard to comes across for a quarterback who is still trying to get in-sync with his wideouts 15 weeks into the regular season. 

This is an injury Brady will have to fight through for the remainder of the season. Hopefully it doesn't progress into anything worse. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Patriots Can Clinch a First-Round Playoff Bye in Week 16

Devon Clements

The Patriots control their own destiny with a win in Week 16 over the Bills.

7 Patriots Inactive for Week 16 Bout vs. Bills

Devon Clements

All of the player's listed as questionable on Thursday's injury report are active for the Patriots in Week 16.

PatriotMaven Staff Predictions: Patriots vs. Bills | Week 16

Mike Constantino

Here are are the predictions by the PatriotMaven staff as to what will happen in the Saturday afternoon game between the Patriots and Bills.

Devon Clements

Here's another one from the #NFL100 show last night when BB calls Randy Moss "one of the smartest…

Devon Clements

Here's a clip from last night's NFL 100 show when Bill Belichick spoke about trying to trade for…

Saturday's Game vs. Bills is Important in More Ways Than One for Patriots

Devon Clements

Yes - the division title is on the line in Week 16 for the Patriots. But their game against the Bills will tells us much more than who the division champion is.

Patriots Defensive Report card: Week 15

Mike Constantino

Handing out grades to the most intriguing defensive performers for the New England Patriots in their win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

3 Keys to a Patriots Victory in Week 16 vs. Bills

BJ Shea

Here are three things that will help New England gather their 12th win of the season.

Jonathan Jones Officially Ruled out vs. Bills; 4 Patriots Listed as Questionable

Devon Clements

New England will officially be without their starting slot corner on Saturday.

3 Patriots That Were Snubbed From 2019 Pro Bowl

Devon Clements

When a team is 11-3 and only three of their players are selected to the Pro Bowl, there were definitely some snubs.