Report: Tom Brady Won't Take Hometown Discount With Patriots

Tom Brady is slated to become a free agent for the first time in his NFL career when the new league year begins in the NFL. That will present an opportunity to not only field offers from other franchises, but to also play for another organization if he wishes to do so.

For the past 19 years, Brady has taken the hometown discount with the Patriots, getting paid much less than the league average in order to allow New England to sign talented playmakers, which, as a result, has helped the team succeed so frequently over the past two decades. While doing that has been a very selfless act by the future Hall of Fame QB, it looks like Brady won't be taking the same approach going forward.

According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer on the FOX Pregame Show on Sunday, Brady will reportedly not take a hometown discount with the Patriots when the free agency window opens at the beginning of the new league year.

As Glazer says, while he can't imagine Brady wanting to play on any of the respective teams that are in need of a QB right now, what he's hearing is that money seems to be the biggest motive for the 42 year old. So, whichever team wants to give him the most money may end up winning the Brady sweepstakes in 2020.