PatriotMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Here's How Cam Newton Can Max Out Contract With Patriots

Devon Clements

As contracts typically go with aging veterans that sign with the New England Patriots, Cam Newton has to essentially "prove it" in order to earn the full value of his contract with the six-time Super Bowl champions. In this case, "prove it" means getting the Patriots to the Super Bowl once again. 

ESPN insider Field Yates shared the full details of Newton's incentive-laden contract with New England, which goes as followed:

Base salary

- $1.05 million, with $550,000 guaranteed. 

Per-game roster bonuses

- $43,750 per-game active, up to $700,000. 

Playing-time incentives

- Maximum of $3.75 million.

- 13%: $250,000

- 20%: $500,000

- 30%: $750,000

- 40%: $1 million

- 50%: $1.25 million

- 60%: $1.5 million ($1.75 million if team makes playoffs)

- 70%: $1.75 million ($2.25 million if team makes playoffs)

- 80%: $2 million ($3 million if team makes playoffs)

- 90%: $2.25 million ($3.75 million if team makes playoffs)

Pro Bowl bonus 

- $500,000

All-Pro bonus

- $500,000

Playoff win

- $250,000 for each game above 50% playing time ($1 million max).

Maximum value

- $7.5 million

Basically, in order for Newton to max out his contract with the Patriots he needs to stay healthy for at least 14 games, would need to play well enough to earn Pro Bowl and All-Pro accolades and help the team to a Super Bowl. 

At 31 years old there's a slim chance that would happen, although it's not impossible. After dealing with several injuries over the past couple years, it seems as though Newton's best playing days are behind him. Even though he has the potential to still be a very good starting quarterback in the NFL, the only time he's been able to do all the aforementioned things was during the 2015 season when he was the league's MVP. Because of that, it's more likely than not that Newton will cash in for less than $7.5 million after the 2020 season. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who Will Have Better Statistical Season: Cam Newton or Tom Brady?

Now that a former MVP is replaced with another former MVP in New England, many are wondering which QB will have a better 2020 season with their new team.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Jacoby Brissett Discusses Being Traded Shadily by Patriots in 2017

Talking to Devin and Jason McCourty, Jacoby Brissett discussed what it was like to get traded by the New England Patriots.

Devon Clements

by

OFD

10 Most Valuable Patriots Players in Fantasy Football

A new quarterback brings a new spectrum of opportunities for the New England Patriots offense.

Devon Clements

Josh Gordon is Auctioning Off His Super Bowl LIII Ring

The auction will begin on Aug. 7.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Patriots Post Epic Hype Video Welcoming Cam Newton to New England

"Hungrier than ever" is the name of the video.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Edelman to Jackson: We Need Uncomfortable Conversations

Julian Edelman proposes trip to Washington, D.C., museums after DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic comments

Sam Connon

by

OFD

Jason McCourty Expresses Concerns Over Cancelling Preseason Games

McCourty values the preseason games as they give a chance to the lesser-known players to make the 53-man roster.

Sarah Jacobs

Patriots Crack Top 10 in PFF's Offensive Line Rankings

They should be in the top 5 by the end of the 2020 season.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Antonio Brown Posts Cryptic Message That Has Patriots Fans Going Crazy

Brown played one game for the Patriots in 2019.

Devon Clements

Players could have option to play 2020 season

Max McAuliffe