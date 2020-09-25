Report: David Andrews Suffers Broken Thumb, Likely to Miss Week 3

New England Patriots starting center David Andrews wasn't spotted at practice on Wednesday, and was seen at practice Thursday with a cast on his right hand but was a non-participant on the injury report. That's because Andrews suffered a broken thumb on his snapping hand, according to Fox's Jay Glazer.

Andrews reportedly underwent surgery on that thumb this week and is likely to miss at least New England's Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

If Andrews cannot play in Week 3, the Patriots will have to get a bit creative in order to replace him in the starting lineup. Second-year offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt got some work at center this summer, so he seems to be the best option to fill in for Andrews. Another option is starting left guard Joe Thuney, who could slide to center and then be replaced by someone like Froholdt or rookie Michael Onwenu at left guard. New England also signed James Ferentz to the practice squad last week, who has the most experience playing center out of anyone on the roster.

Not having Andrews in the lineup is a big blow, regardless of who replaces him.

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL