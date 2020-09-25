SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomePatriotMaven+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Report: David Andrews Suffers Broken Thumb, Likely to Miss Week 3

Devon Clements

New England Patriots starting center David Andrews wasn't spotted at practice on Wednesday, and was seen at practice Thursday with a cast on his right hand but was a non-participant on the injury report. That's because Andrews suffered a broken thumb on his snapping hand, according to Fox's Jay Glazer. 

Andrews reportedly underwent surgery on that thumb this week and is likely to miss at least New England's Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. 

If Andrews cannot play in Week 3, the Patriots will have to get a bit creative in order to replace him in the starting lineup. Second-year offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt got some work at center this summer, so he seems to be the best option to fill in for Andrews. Another option is starting left guard Joe Thuney, who could slide to center and then be replaced by someone like Froholdt or rookie Michael Onwenu at left guard. New England also signed James Ferentz to the practice squad last week, who has the most experience playing center out of anyone on the roster.

Not having Andrews in the lineup is a big blow, regardless of who replaces him. 

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL

THANKS FOR READING PATRIOT MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Injury Report: David Andrews Misses Second Straight Day of Practice

Two rookies were added to Thursday's injury report as well.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Podcast: Don't Sleep on Patriots' Week 3 Opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders

Episode 12 of PatriotMaven Audible Edition is live!

Devon Clements

Fantasy Football: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 3 Patriots Edition

Fantasy doubts surrounding the Patriots' most senior receiver are starting to drift away

Sam Connon

3 Stats To Know for Patriots' Week 3 Game vs. Raiders

Here are the key stats you need to know for Sunday's game against Las Vegas.

Sarah Jacobs

by

DevonClements

Report: Charges Dropped Against Robert Kraft in Solicitation Case

Kraft had previously pleaded not guilty to two charges of soliciting a prostitute in February 2019.

Devon Clements

Injury Report: David Andrews, James White Absent From Wednesday's Practice

New England's first injury report for Week 3 of the 2020 regular season.

Devon Clements

Patriots Defense Isn't What It Was in 2019

The Patriots defense isn't the elite version of itself anymore, and that was evident in Week 2.

Sam Minton

by

Sarah Jacobs

Jon Gruden Impressed With How Efficiently Patriots Changed Gears From Tom Brady to Cam Newton

"I think it's a real credit to their coaching staff to be able to change gears that fast that well."

Devon Clements

Power Rankings: New England Patriots Drop Due to No. 1 Ranked Seattle Seahawks

New England is still ranked in the top 10, however.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Minton

James White Gives Tribute To Father in Son's Birthday Post

James' son, Xzavier, celebrated his first birthday on Tuesday.

Devon Clements