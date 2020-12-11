Patriots RB Coach Gives Positive Update on Damien Harris

In the fourth quarter of Thursday night's 24-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots running back Damien Harris was on the ground in pain and appeared to have injured his back.

However, despite the injury scare, Harris seems to have dodged a serious injury according to running backs coach Ivan Fears.

“He was much better by the time we left, by the time the game was over, which was great,” Fears told the media on Friday. “It’s one of those things that you never know what shows up today or tomorrow, that’s kinda the thing about it. We’re feeling pretty good. We’re feeling pretty confident right now, but who knows?”

A big sigh of relief stretches through all of New England.

Heading into Week 14, Damien Harris was the highest graded running back in the NFL per PFF. He sported a 90.3 overall grade, being the only running back to grade in the 90s, ahead of Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook (87.5) and Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry (87.0). Through 13 games Harris has 691 rushing yards on 137 carries (5.0 yards per carry) and two touchdowns.

Although the injury doesn't appear to be serious, New England should still be cautious with Harris. As a team that now seems like they are bound to miss the playoffs, it would be wise to ease Harris back into action to prevent further injury that could extend past this season.

Keep an eye on the injury report next week. Even though the Patriots have an extended period of time before they face the Miami Dolphins, it wouldn't be surprising to see Harris limited in practice leading up to the game. If he is unable to play, that would likely give Sony Michel and J.J. Taylor more playing time, with James White playing his usual role.

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL