Here Are Patriots' Opponents For 2021 Season

The 2020 season is over for the New England Patriots, so now it's time to look forward. There seems to be no better time to look at the Patriots' opponents for the 2021 season.

Of course, we know that the Patriots will go up against the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and Miami Dolphins, as they are the other members of the AFC East. These matchups will likely be even tougher than usual, as the Jets and Dolphins could have new rookie quarterbacks because those teams hold top three draft picks this April.

Also, New England's roster will look a lot different. It seems as though players such as Joe Thuney, Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore could have played their last game in a Patriots uniform.

So who will New England be playing next season? Let's take a look.

Home Games

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away Games

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Chargers

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Of course, the matchup that Pats fans will be looking forward to the most is the return of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to New England. Hopefully, fans will be able to make the trip to Gillette to take in the game. It will be interesting to see the reaction of Patriots fans. Will there be boos or will Brady get a rousing ovation?

With the Jaguars coming to Foxboro, Patriots fans will get to see presumed number one overall pick, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, in person.

One of the most intriguing matchups could be the trip to Houston. With Josh McDaniels appearing to be in contention for the head coaching job, it could be his first matchup against his former team.

Also, the matchup between the Falcons will be sure to catch the attention of New England. The two teams will always be linked due to New England's amazing 28-3 comeback in the Super Bowl. This time things won't be the same, however. Both teams have dealt with quite a bit of roster turnover since that matchup.

It also worth mentioning that a 17th game could be added to the schedule, and as the Boston Globe's Ben Volin reported, the Patriots will likely face the third place finisher in the NFC East for that game, which is the Cowboys. With Dak Prescott possibly moving on from the team, it seems like the Patriots might be able to get an extra win.

So as you can see, the Patriots will have a difficult schedule. It's rather likely that 2021 is another sub .500 season.

Patriots fans will be hoping for a better 2021, but with a schedule like this, that won't be the case.