Byron Cowart, Ted Karras Out for Sunday; 6 Other Patriots Listed as Questionable

Devon Clements

Friday's injury report for the New England Patriots has defensive lineman Byron Cowart (head) and Ted Karras (knee) listed as out for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Those listed as questionable for the Week 14 game are linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), safety Patrick Chung (heel), receiver Julian Edelman (shoulder), wideout Mohamed Sanu (ankle), cornerback Jason McCourty (groin), and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (illness). 

All of the players listed as questionable on Friday's injury report were also questionable heading into last week's game against the Texans. McCourty was the lone player from that group to be inactive for the Week 13 bout. Cowart will miss his second straight game, and Karras will miss his first since suffering an MCL sprain last Sunday night. 

Report: Patriots Expected to Re-Sign K Nick Folk

Devon Clements
1 0

New England will sign Folk two weeks after the veteran underwent an appendectomy.

Report: Bill Belichick Is Highest Paid Coach in U.S. Sports

Devon Clements
1 0

It appears that the Patriots head coach rakes in the most money annually among all head coach across all sports in the United States.

Tom Brady, 8 Other Patriots Listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

Devon Clements
2 2

At least this week's injury report is shorter than last weeks.

Will the Patriots Get Another Shot at Trading for Odell Beckham Jr.?

Devon Clements
3 2

A rumor that sprung to life Wednesday morning suggests that OBJ might be on the trade block after the 2019 season.

The Patriots Offense Might Be Struggling, but the Chiefs Are Preparing for the Same Old Patriots

Devon Clements
1 0

Despite the Patriots offense struggling over the past few weeks, the Chiefs are preparing as if New England will have a vintage performance on Sunday.

Report: Ted Karras 'Might Miss a Game or Two' With Minor MCL Sprain

Devon Clements
2 2

The worst case scenario is that New England's starting center returns for the team's Week 16 game against the Bills.

Report: Patriots Kicker Situation 'Should Be Squared Away by the End of Practice'

Devon Clements
0

New England should have a kicker by the end of the day on Friday.

Patriots Fall Again in Week 14 MMQB Power Rankings

Devon Clements
3 2

New England falls again in the power rankings, this time being surpassed by another NFC opponent.

Deion Sanders Guarantees Patriots Will Do 'Something' at the Receiver Position

Devon Clements
3 2

Take it for what what it's worth, but Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders doesn't think the Patriots will stay put with their group of receivers.

Report: Patriots Put in Failed Waiver Claim for K Chase McLaughlin

Devon Clements
1

A failed waiver attempt for McLaughlin has the Patriots currently with no kicker four days before their Week 14 game.