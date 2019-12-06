Byron Cowart, Ted Karras Out for Sunday; 6 Other Patriots Listed as Questionable

Friday's injury report for the New England Patriots has defensive lineman Byron Cowart (head) and Ted Karras (knee) listed as out for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Those listed as questionable for the Week 14 game are linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), safety Patrick Chung (heel), receiver Julian Edelman (shoulder), wideout Mohamed Sanu (ankle), cornerback Jason McCourty (groin), and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (illness).

All of the players listed as questionable on Friday's injury report were also questionable heading into last week's game against the Texans. McCourty was the lone player from that group to be inactive for the Week 13 bout. Cowart will miss his second straight game, and Karras will miss his first since suffering an MCL sprain last Sunday night.