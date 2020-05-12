PatriotMaven
Report: Jets Close to Signing Former Patriots Cornerback Logan Ryan

Devon Clements

The New York Jets are about to add a former Patriot to their roster. 

The Jets believe they will sign veteran cornerback Logan Ryan, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Ryan was drafted by New England in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, and stayed with the Patriots until 2016. During that time he won two Super Bowls, and started opposite of Malcolm Butler in the secondary. 

The veteran CB has played with the Titans for the past three years, and based on his PFF numbers, has been all that great. The past three seasons he has earned PFF grades of 67.6, 71.6, and 64.9, respectively, which puts him in the bottom echelon of NFL cornerbacks. 

According to Mehta, New York hasn't signed Ryan yet, as they are still trying to figure out the finances of signing Ryan. 

"A few weeks after the Daily News reported that the Jets were having internal discussions about increasing their available cash pool to sign Ryan, there’s a strong belief inside the organization that they’re about to add the versatile defensive back," Mehta wrote.

"Although the Jets have ample salary cap space (about $14 million after June 1), the pertinent issue has always centered on ownership’s willingness to dole out enough cash this year. The News reported last month that team decision makers told people during free agency that the organization had cash-flow restrictions this offseason."

