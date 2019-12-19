PatriotMaven
Jonathan Jones Misses 3rd Consecutive Practice; Likely Won't Suit up vs. Bills

Devon Clements

New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (groin) missed his third-straight practice on Thursday, according to reporters on the scene. Because of this, one can expect that Jones will not suit up for the Patriots' game Saturday afternoon against the Buffalo Bills. 

Jones, who is New England's top slot cornerback, would have covered Bills receiver Cole Beasley in Week 16, who does his damage inside the numbers. Now that Jones will likely not be available on Saturday, it looks like the Patriots may have to rely on Jason McCourty - who has missed the three of the last four games because of a lingering groin injury - to cover Beasley. If McCourty isn't healthy enough to compete, then New England may have to put Joejuan Williams or even Justin Bethel in the game and have JC Jackson shift into the slot. 

Buffalo already exposed one weakness of the Patriots defense in their first matchup this season. Frank Gore rushed 17 times for 109 yards, which is an impressive feat when considering no single player had exposed them in the least bit through the first three weeks of the regular season. The Bills now have a chance to expose another hole in the Patriots defense, this one being an injury-stricken slot corner position. Expect Bills QB Josh Allen to look at Beasley early and often this weekend. 

