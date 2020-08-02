Report: TE Matt LaCosse Opting Out of 2020 Season

Veteran tight end Matt LaCosse has become the eighth New England Patriots player to opt out of the 2020 season, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

LaCosse’s wife, Jessica, is pregnant and due during the season, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Other players on the Patriots to opt out are linebacker Dont’a Hightower, starting right tackle Marcus Cannon, guard Najee Toran, safety Patrick Chung, running backs Brandon Bolden, fullback Dan Vitale and receiver Marqise Lee.

LaCosse was entering training camp as the projected starter at tight end. Now, rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene will battle for the majority of the snaps.