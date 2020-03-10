PatriotMaven
Lions Hire Former Patriot Ty Warren as Coaching Assistant

Devon Clements

Former New England Patriots coach Matt Patricia has announced his coaching staff in Detroit for the 2020 season, which includes a former Patriot joining his staff as an assistant. 

According to David Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions announced the hiring of longtime Patriots player Ty Warren to their coaching staff as a full-time coaching assistant. Warren was a volunteer assistant last year in Detroit. The former defensive lineman played eight of his 10 seasons in the NFL in New England, with seven of those seasons being coached by then-Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

The team also announced on Monday the promotion of former Patriots safety Steve Gregory to defensive back coach. He was previously a defensive assistant with the team. Gregory played his final two seasons in the NFL with New England, which was also when Patricia was the DC. 

Patriots safety and captain Devin McCourty weighed in on Twitter about Gregory being promoted within the coaching ranks, saying how Gregory taught him a lot during his short stint in New England:

Why Patriots Aren’t to Blame for Lack of Negotiations with Tom Brady

It appears that the ball is in Tom’s court, which might explain why there haven’t been any negotiations that have taken place (that we know of) between Brady and the Patriots until this point.

Some opinions from insiders around the league, pertaining to Tom Brady. Along with Nick Foles and Andy Dalton, who PatriotMaven has both mentioned as potential replacements in the event of a Brady…

Josh Norman is coming to the AFC East. Last time the Patriots played Norman was this year with the Redskins. Edelman put him in the blender all game. Excited to play him twice a year.

Tom Brady Announces Launching of ‘199 Productions’

Brady is making moves on and off the field.

Ask Your PatriotMaven Mailbag Questions Right Here | March 9, 2020

Now's your chance to submit those burning questions you have about the Patriots!

Tom Brady to Charlie Weis on Pending Free Agency: 'Nobody Knows Anything'

Tom Brady told his former coach that no one really knows what decision he will make regarding his future.

PatriotMaven Scouting Profile: Terrell Burgess

Terrell Burgess out of Utah is a prospect that could be an incredible value on Day 3 of the NFL Draft for the Patriots.

Report: David Andrews is Trending Towards Playing in 2020

Reiss noted that he was told Andrews feels like he is in “excellent condition physically”.

I love the idea of getting AJ Dillon later in the draft. He fits the Patriots' power gap running scheme perfectly. He would be dangerous behind a healthy offensive line and healthy James Develin. He…

Great article about the CBA vote and why the Chargers may not be an option for Tom Brady.

