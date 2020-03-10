Lions Hire Former Patriot Ty Warren as Coaching Assistant

Former New England Patriots coach Matt Patricia has announced his coaching staff in Detroit for the 2020 season, which includes a former Patriot joining his staff as an assistant.

According to David Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions announced the hiring of longtime Patriots player Ty Warren to their coaching staff as a full-time coaching assistant. Warren was a volunteer assistant last year in Detroit. The former defensive lineman played eight of his 10 seasons in the NFL in New England, with seven of those seasons being coached by then-Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

The team also announced on Monday the promotion of former Patriots safety Steve Gregory to defensive back coach. He was previously a defensive assistant with the team. Gregory played his final two seasons in the NFL with New England, which was also when Patricia was the DC.

Patriots safety and captain Devin McCourty weighed in on Twitter about Gregory being promoted within the coaching ranks, saying how Gregory taught him a lot during his short stint in New England: