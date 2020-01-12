Josh McDaniels Isn't out of Running for Browns' Head-Coaching Job Just Yet

Today is the day that the Cleveland Browns are expected to make their decision as to who the next head coach will be for their football team. While New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels seemed to have been the lead candidate heading into his interview with the organization on Friday, some reports that trickled out on Saturday suggested that he may not be a leading candidate for Cleveland's head-coaching position anymore.

On Saturday, it was reported that the Browns requested permission to interview Colts assistant general manager Ed Dobbs, who was allegedly on head-coaching candidate and 49ers' defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's short list for GM candidates in the event that he got Cleveland's head-coaching position. Not too long after that news came out, it was reported that the Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen was on the Browns' radar, who would pair with head-coaching candidate and Buffalo's offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll. Lastly, Cleveland requested to interview Eagles' Vice President of football operations, Andrew Berry for their GM job, though it wasn't made clear who Berry would pair with for a head coach.

What's important to note from those three reports is that none of them were reportedly linked to McDaniels, who would have obviously had his own short list of GM candidates in the event that he got Cleveland's head-coaching position.

While the momentum seems to have shifted away from McDaniels and towards coaches like Daboll and Saleh, that hasn't caused McDaniels to withdraw his name from the Browns' head-coaching sweepstakes, as Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Saturday night. As she mentioned, he has not withdrawn his name yet, has "no plans" to do such, and will "see it through to the end."

What Cabot also mentioned is there is still a bit of uncertainty in terms of who else Cleveland has requested to interview for their GM job. While Cabot says that Browns have not requested to interview Patriots Director of Pro Scouting, Dave Ziegler for their GM job, who was a top recommendation from McDaniels for the job, she also mentions Cleveland has "put in requests for others that have not yet been revealed," hinting that there are, in fact, other GM candidates the Browns want to talk to. This leaves open the possibility that the organization could still speak with a GM candidate that was recommended by McDaniels.

The Browns, as the only team left in the NFL that does not have a head coach, have certainly put themselves through a roller-coaster ride of a head-coaching search. But the ride isn't over just yet. There is be a bit of work left for them to do as they continue to sift through general manager candidates that were on the lists for each of their head-coaching candidates.

Why is this important? Because, despite signs pointing towards McDaniels not getting the Browns' head-coaching job on Saturday, a closer look reveals that he is still very much in play for the job.