PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Report: Sony Michel's Status for Camp Still 'Up in the Air'

Devon Clements

Among the Monday evening news dump was an update on New England Patriots running back Sony Michel. 

Michel's status for training camp is still "up in the air" after undergoing foot surgery in May, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe. 

Well, it was kind of an update.

Once Michel underwent the knife in May the belief was that there was a chance he could be placed on PUP at the beginning of training camp. That seems to still be on the table, as training camp is set to officially begin next week, with players reporting to the team's facilities this week to take their mandatory COVID-19 tests. 

If Michel were to miss the beginning of training camp he would be well behind the ball when he eventually did hit the practice field. Players are already behind this offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is part of the reason why the entire preseason was cancelled and teams will have a "ramp up" period before padded practices take place in the middle of August. So if Michel were not able to practice with his teammates until some later time in August, there's a chance he would need some time to acclimate in September when regular season games begin. 

If that were the case, the chances are either second-year running back Damien Harris, veteran Rex Burkhead, or a combination of the two (the most likely scenario) would take on the early-down workload in New England's backfield. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cam Newton Is Frontrunner for NFL's Comeback Player of the Year

Newton is seemingly in a battle with Ben Roethlisberger for the award.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Report: RT Marcus Cannon Considering Opting Out of 2020 Season

Cannon would be the third Patriots player to opt out.

Devon Clements

by

OFD

Report: LB Dont'a Hightower Opts Out of 2020 Season

Hightower is the third Patriot to opt out.

Devon Clements

Here's How UDFA Jeff Thomas Made it Past First Wave of Roster Cuts

There's a lot to like about Thomas, but his character is what has him on the roster bubble.

Devon Clements

by

OFD

Report: Patriots Re-Sign UDFA WR Will Hastings

Hastings was one of 10 Patriots players released over the weekend.

Devon Clements

Report: FB Dan Vitale Opts Out of 2020 Season

Vitale signed with the Patriots this offseason.

Devon Clements

A Timeline For How Patriots Training Camp Will Begin

All players must be tested for COVID-19 before they hit the practice field.

Devon Clements

Training Camp Positional Battle Preview: Edge Defender

Who will take Kyle Van Noy's important place in the New England defense?

Max McAuliffe

Watch: Dalton Keene, Jakob Johnson Display Athleticism in Workout Video

Johnson will be in a battle for the starting fullback job this year.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Patriots Trim Roster Ahead of Camp; Cut Nine Players

New England seemingly wants to begin training camp with full-team practices.

Devon Clements