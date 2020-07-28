Report: Sony Michel's Status for Camp Still 'Up in the Air'

Among the Monday evening news dump was an update on New England Patriots running back Sony Michel.

Michel's status for training camp is still "up in the air" after undergoing foot surgery in May, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

Well, it was kind of an update.

Once Michel underwent the knife in May the belief was that there was a chance he could be placed on PUP at the beginning of training camp. That seems to still be on the table, as training camp is set to officially begin next week, with players reporting to the team's facilities this week to take their mandatory COVID-19 tests.

If Michel were to miss the beginning of training camp he would be well behind the ball when he eventually did hit the practice field. Players are already behind this offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is part of the reason why the entire preseason was cancelled and teams will have a "ramp up" period before padded practices take place in the middle of August. So if Michel were not able to practice with his teammates until some later time in August, there's a chance he would need some time to acclimate in September when regular season games begin.

If that were the case, the chances are either second-year running back Damien Harris, veteran Rex Burkhead, or a combination of the two (the most likely scenario) would take on the early-down workload in New England's backfield.