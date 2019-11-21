Report: 'Optimism' That Phillip Dorsett Clears Concussion Protocol Before Sunday

New England Patriots receiver Phillip Dorsett, who suffered a concussion during last Sunday's 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, could pass concussion protocol and be cleared for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, who said there is some "midweek optimism" for Dorsett.

Dorsett suffered the concussion following a touchdown grab on the first drive of the third quarter. He caught the pass from Julian Edelman in the end zone and was immediately hit by a defender and had his head pounded into the ground.

With news surfacing overnight that Mohamed Sanu could miss a couple weeks because of his ankle injury, the return of Dorsett would tremendously impact New England's passing game against a stout Dallas defense this week. Hopefully Dorsett keeps progressing well and is cleared to play Sunday afternoon.