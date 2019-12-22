Here Are the Patriots' Opponents for the 2020 Season

Though the 2019 season is still underway, Week 16's slate of NFL games on Saturday have helped establish which opponents the New England Patriots will be facing in the 2020 regular season.

The Patriots are supposed to play the AFC and NFC West, along with their AFC East division opponents and the winners of the AFC North and AFC South. Now that we know the Texans have clinched the AFC South, we have a definitive home/away schedule for New England in 2020:

Home

- Denver Broncos

- Oakland Raiders

- Arizona Cardinals

- San Francisco 49ers

- Baltimore Ravens

- Buffalo Bills

- Miami Dolphins

- New York Jets

Away

- Kansas City Chiefs

- Los Angeles Chargers

- Seattle Seahawks

- Los Angeles Rams

- Houston Texans

- Buffalo Bills

- Miami Dolphins

- New York Jets

The Patriots will be frequenting the West Coast next season. They will travel out to California twice to take on both LA teams, along with the Seahawks in Washington. They will have some very tough games, playing the 49ers, Ravens, Texans, Rams and the West Coast teams that were previously mentioned. Through 15 Weeks of the 2019 regular season (including Saturday's games in Week 16) New England's opponents for the 2020 season have a combined record of 101-84-1, which will likely end up being one of the tougher schedules around the league next year.