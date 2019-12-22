PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Here Are the Patriots' Opponents for the 2020 Season

Devon Clements

Though the 2019 season is still underway, Week 16's slate of NFL games on Saturday have helped establish which opponents the New England Patriots will be facing in the 2020 regular season. 

The Patriots are supposed to play the AFC and NFC West, along with their AFC East division opponents and the winners of the AFC North and AFC South. Now that we know the Texans have clinched the AFC South, we have a definitive home/away schedule for New England in 2020:

Home

- Denver Broncos

- Oakland Raiders

- Arizona Cardinals

- San Francisco 49ers

- Baltimore Ravens

- Buffalo Bills

- Miami Dolphins

- New York Jets

Away

- Kansas City Chiefs

- Los Angeles Chargers

- Seattle Seahawks

- Los Angeles Rams

- Houston Texans

- Buffalo Bills

- Miami Dolphins

- New York Jets

The Patriots will be frequenting the West Coast next season. They will travel out to California twice to take on both LA teams, along with the Seahawks in Washington. They will have some very tough games, playing the 49ers, Ravens, Texans, Rams and the West Coast teams that were previously mentioned. Through 15 Weeks of the 2019 regular season (including Saturday's games in Week 16) New England's opponents for the 2020 season have a combined record of 101-84-1, which will likely end up being one of the tougher schedules around the league next year. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Patriots WR Randy Moss Named to NFL 100 All-Time Team

Devon Clements

The Hall of Fame receiver played three full seasons in New England and made one Super Bowl appearance during his tenure with the team.

Patriots' Week 16 Rooting Guide: Hope for Losses by AFC Contenders

Devon Clements

Here's what you should be rooting for during Sunday's slate of NFL games.

PatriotMaven Staff Predictions: Patriots vs. Bills | Week 16

Mike Constantino

Here are are the predictions by the PatriotMaven staff as to what will happen in the Saturday afternoon game between the Patriots and Bills.

How Patriots Can Clinch a First-Round Playoff Bye in Week 16

Devon Clements

The Patriots control their own destiny with a win in Week 16 over the Bills.

Patriots Were Firing on All Cylinders en Route to 24-17 Win Over Bills

Devon Clements

The Patriots are the 2019 AFC East champions.

Instant Observations Following Patriots' 24-17 Win over Bills

Max McAuliffe

What we learned from the Patriots' 24-17 win over the Bills in Foxboro.

Julian Edelman Exits Week 16 Game vs. Bills with Head Injury

Devon Clements

Edelman entered the game listed as questionable with knee/shoulder injuries.

Marcus Cannon, Jason McCourty Exit Week 16 Game

Devon Clements

New England's offensive line just got a bit thinner.

7 Patriots Inactive for Week 16 Bout vs. Bills

Devon Clements

All of the player's listed as questionable on Thursday's injury report are active for the Patriots in Week 16.

Report: Tom Brady Dealing With Tennis Elbow

Devon Clements

Tom Brady's elbow complications seem to be a bit more than just soreness.