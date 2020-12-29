How Blowout Loss To Bills Impacts Patriots' 2021 Draft Standing

New England found themselves in the top half of the 2021 draft after being pummeled by the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football

Since we don't have any nice things to say about the New England Patriots after their 38-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, we're going to skip the game story. Instead, let's talk about their standing in the 2021 NFL Draft with one game left to go in the 2020 regular season.

The loss to their AFC East rivals locked New England into into a top 15 draft pick in 2021. Heading into Week 17, the Patriots currently own the No. 14 overall draft pick next April. That puts them right behind the Minnesota Vikings (6-9) and right in front of the San Francisco 49ers (6-9). New England was blown out by the 49ers earlier in the year, which is why they are ahead of them in the draft order.

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-14) New York Jets (2-13) Miami Dolphins (via 4-11 Houston Texans) Atlanta Falcons (4-11) Cincinnati Bengals (4-10-1) Philadelphia Eagles (4-10-1) Detroit Lions (5-10) New York Giants (5-10) Carolina Panthers (5-10) Denver Broncos (5-10) Dallas Cowboys (6-9) Los Angeles Chargers (6-9) Minnesota Vikings (6-9) New England Patriots (6-9) San Francisco 49ers (6-9

The six-time Super Bowl champions play the New York Jets in the regular season finale, which presents an opportunity to jump up a few more spots in the draft depending on how that game, along with other games in the NFL next week, pan out.

The Dallas Cowboys (6-9), Los Angeles Chargers (6-9) and Vikings are ahead of the Patriots in the draft order while sporting the record as New England. So, a win by those respective teams in Week 17 and a loss to the Jets could have the Patriots much closer to a top 10 pick at the close of the 2020 regular season.

While we will never support a loss to the lowly New York football team, getting beat by Adam Gase and company could benefit Bill Belichick and company greatly in their attempt to rebuild quickly in 2021.