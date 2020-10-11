Report: Patriots-Broncos Game Moved To Sunday, Oct. 18

The New England Patriots' game against the Denver Broncos is being rescheduled once again amid more positive COVID-19 tests. The game is being moved from Monday evening to next Sunday, Oct. 18, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Patriots were scheduled to have their bye week in Week 6, so the shift in game scheduling means that Week 5 was their bye week.

Sunday morning it was reported that another player had tested positive for COVID-19 in New England, which caused the NFL to shut down the Patriots' facility on Sunday.

On Friday, Oct. 2, quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for the coronavirus, which forced him to miss the Patriots' Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Monday night. That same weekend, practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray also tested positive, and was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list with Newton. On Tuesday, Oct. 6, reigning Defensive Player of the Year and cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive, which forced the second shutdown in New England. This caused the Patriots to take extra precautions, which included holding only one physical practice ahead of their game against Denver, which took place on Saturday.

The schedule adjustment gives the Patriots the opportunity to do more testing and ensure the coronavirus does not spread anymore.

