PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Patriots, Patrick Chung Agree to Two-Year Extension

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots and safety Patrick Chung have agreed to a two-year contract extension, according to ESPN insider Field Yates. 

New England locks up their veteran safety through 2023. Chung gets a $3 million signing bonus and will be owed $12.8 million over the next four years, per Yates. Chung gets an additional $1.6 million this season, which will make his total compensation for 2020 $5 million. His compensation in 2021 - which is $2.6 million - remains unchanged, according to NFL Media's Mike Garafolo. 

The deal was likely done in an effort to create some cap relief. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, giving Chung an extension creates $925,000 in cap space for the Patriots, which will likely be used in some capacity to sign safety Kyle Dugger, who was New England's second round pick in this year's draft and was the team's only draft pick that hadn't been officially signed yet. 

Chung has been a pivotal part of the Patriots' secondary for the past decade. His ability to play in the box and cover larger receivers and tight ends has proven to be an incredibly valuable asset for Bill Belichick's defense during New England's second decade of continued success. 

At 32 years old, Chung's days are numbered in the NFL moving forward. That may be why the Patriots signed former All-Pro safety Adrian Phillips during free agency - who is a versatile safety that can play in the box as well as deep - and drafted Dugger - who can play a very similar role to that of Chung. Bringing in those players will allow Chung to play in a more limited capacity, which may help extend his NFL career. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Max McAuliffe
Max McAuliffe

I think this makes it easier to cut Chung down the road. He might be on the roster bubble after this season.

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots Won't Be Part of NFL's Restart Plan on Tuesday

Massachusetts' re-opening plan prohibits the Patriots from re-opening like many other NFL teams are allowed to on Tuesday as part of phase one of the NFL's restart plan.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

How Adjusted Rooney Rule Could Affect Patriots Coaching Staff in 2021

Changes to the Rooney rule means one Patriots coach could be in line for a lot of interviews in 2021, and deservingly so.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

NFL owners approve motion to prevent teams from blocking assistant int

Max McAuliffe

Great piece on the tiny UDFA runningback, JJ Taylor

Max McAuliffe

NFL Seems to Be Aiming at Patriots With Another Potential Rule Change

One rule that will be voted on during the virtual Spring League Meeting this week will attempt to close yet another loophole exploited by the Patriots in recent years.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Tom Brady Conducts Workout With New Bucs Teammates

WARNING: Tom Brady wearing Buccaneers colors may cause readers to feel sick to their stomachs.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

PatriotMaven Audible Edition: Episode 2

Articles from PatriotMaven.com on Tuesday, May 19, are audibly read to the listener.

Devon Clements

PatriotMaven Audible Edition: Episode 1

Storylines read from PatriotMaven.com on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Devon Clements

Video: Talk on the end of the Brady era

Max McAuliffe

Ranking Top Tight Ends in AFC East in 2020

Who is the best tight end the AFC East has to offer in 2020?

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe