Patriots Players Recognize 'Energy' Cam Newton Has Brought to Team

Devon Clements

There's no doubt Cam Newton brings a ton of talent and experience to the New England Patriots. But there's one overlooked intangible he brings to the team as well. 

Energy. 

"He's a specimen, for sure," Edelman said Tuesday during a video conference with the media. "When you first meet him, just his stature, dude is large, put together well, and he's got a great energy about himself."

"It's been exciting," starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn said Monday when asked what it's been like to be around Newton. "[Cam Newton] definitely brings a good energy, brings a nice juice with it. It's been good."

When asked if Newton has been fun to be around, Wynn said yes with a smile on his face. 

You can see it on the football field and on his social media posts. Newton is vocal, and brings an upbeat, positive energy to his workout sessions. He will cheer on his teammates, sing, clap, etc. 

While it's a little different than how Tom Brady when about his business as a Patriot, it's not entirely different; Brady was supportive and rallied the troops as well. Newton just has a little different way of going about it. 

That "energy" that his teammates speak of is likely one of the factors that led to the veteran QB joining the Patriots. Entering the post-Tom Brady era, head coach Bill Belichick needs someone under center that is going to lead the team the way Brady did, which consisted of being a vocal leader as well as leading by example. That's not to say Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer can't do that, but Newton has a lot of experience doing it at the highest level. 

That's one of the many reasons why it's hard to imagine that Newton isn't the Week 1 starter for the Patriots. Between his talent, experience and leadership qualities, players gravitate towards the 2015 MVP, which is why it shouldn't be hard for Newton to acclimate to his new home in a small timeframe. 

While it remains to be seen how he performs when padded practices are underway for the six-time Super Bowl champions beginning on Aug. 17, all reports are positive out of Foxboro regarding Newton. He's doing the right things and saying the right things. 

Now we wait to see how all of this translates onto the football field. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Sam Minton
Sam Minton

It’s something that was probably needed after having Brady for so long. It’s always nice to get some fresh faces in the locker room

