Patriots Draft Wyoming LB Cassh Maluia in Sixth Round

With the 204th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected Wyoming linebacker Cassh Maluia.

Last season as a senior, Maluia started all 13 games for Wyoming, recording 61 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two interceptions. He was voted as an honorable mention to the All-Mountain West Conference in 2019.

New England did their due diligence on the linebacker position in the 2020 NFL Draft. After losing Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts in free agency, the Patriots went out and spent a second round pick (James Uche), third round pick (Anfernee Jennings) and a sixth round pick on the linebacker position.