PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Patriots Intend to Pick up CB Jason McCourty's Contract Option

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots intend to pick veteran cornerback Jason McCourty's contract option, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. 

As a team that is trying to lure back safety Devin McCourty, who is set to be a free agent on March 18, locking up Jason, at age-32, is a good way to convince Devin to come back. It also shows the Patriots' intentions of wanting to keep intact a very deep, elite cornerback group they had last season, which included Stephon Gilmore, JC Jackson, McCourty, Jonathan Jones, and Joejuan Williams. All of those players will now be returning for the 2020 season. 

McCourty struggled to stay on the field in the backend of the 2019 season because of a lingering groin injury, which caused him to miss four games during the second half of the regular season and the Patriots' lone playoff game. He announced in January that he underwent groin surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Burrow Doesn't Like Being Compared to Tom Brady: 'Don't Do That to Me'

The projected No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft doesn't like that he is already being compared to the greatest quarterback of all-time.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

PatriotMaven Scouting Profile: Antoine Winfield Jr.

The son of Antoine Winfield, Antoine Winfield Jr., could help replace an aging Patrick Chung.

Max McAuliffe

NFL Rumors: Are 49ers/Tom Brady Rumors True? One Patriots Insider Believes So

This Patriots insider said he believes there is a mutual interest between Tom Brady and San Francisco.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

It looks like the Dolphins might make a run for some of the Patriots' free agents.

Devon Clements

3 Quarterbacks Patriots Could Draft if Tom Brady Stays

These three quarterbacks are potential suitors for the Patriots in this year's draft if Tom Brady decides to stay.

Devon Clements

Nick Foles Should be No. 1 on Patriots' Short List of Veteran QBs They Could Trade For

A new veteran QB is reportedly on the trade market, which means the Patriots should be adding him to their list of potential replacements for Tom Brady.

Devon Clements

by

Dillon88

An interesting article about the 30% rule and what it means for the Brady contract negotiations. I personally think this CBA agreement is the only thing standing in the way of a contract extension. I…

Max McAuliffe

PatriotMaven Scouting Profile: Grant Delpit

With the Patriots in the market for a Devin McCourty replacement, LSU safety Grant Delpit might be just the guy to fill that role.

Max McAuliffe

3 Quarterbacks Patriots Could Draft if Tom Brady Leaves

Breaking down the Patriots' quarterback options in the draft in the event that Tom Brady leaves New England this offseason.

Max McAuliffe

by

Dillon88

I'm selling this report. I find it hard to believe Brady is saying those things to Brown knowing the hurdles he has to overcome just to avoid being put on the commissioner's exempt list, let a lone…

Devon Clements