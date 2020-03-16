Report: Patriots Give OG Jermaine Eluemunor Original-Round Tender

The New England Patriots gave offensive guard Jermaine Eluemunor an original round tender, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Eluemunor was traded from the Ravens to the Patriots with a sixth round pick in exchange for a fourth round pick late last August. The trade was likely done by New England because they knew rookie Hjalte Froholdt would be out for the count, as he was placed on IR two days after the trade was made.

Though he only played three percent of the total offensive snaps in 2019 and eight percent on special teams, Bill Belichick must think highly enough of Eluemunor to try and keep him around or get compensation for him if another team signs him to an offer sheet. With there being a strong chance that Joe Thuney walks in free agency and earns a big contract from another team, the Patriots must do what they can to retain any kind of talent they have left at that position. Tendering Eluemunor gives them a good chance of retaining him, and with Froholdt returning in 2020 and reportedly receiving high hopes for what he can do when fully healthy, New England may only need to add another reserve guard to provide some depth on their roster.