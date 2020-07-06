Patriots to Offer Free Parking at Home Games in 2020

The New England Patriots had their fans' safety in mind with their latest news to season-ticket holders.

The team announced in a letter on Monday to their season-ticket members that they will provide free parking at home games for the 2020 season.

"In order to show our appreciation for your commitment to the Patriots during this unique season -- and in acknowledgment that it will be different than any other season we have ever experienced together -- we want to share that we will provide free parking in all Gillette Stadium lots this year," the letter read, via ESPN's Mike Reiss. "From both a safety and convenience standpoint, we hope this will simplify one aspect of your game-day experience in 2020 and serve to express our gratitude for your support."

Reiss further explained the reasoning behind the decision to allow free parking at Gillette Stadium.

There are thousands of parking spots around the Patriots' home stadium, which produce significant revenue for owners Robert and Jonathan Kraft. The exchange of cash to enter the lots, and the potential safety hazards with the coronavirus, sparked the decision to offer free parking. The club also announced that all ticketing, and entry to the stadium, will be digital.

The organization already sent out an email to season-ticket holders on June 20, saying that if they were at high risk of COVID-19 they would be permitted to give up their season tickets for the 2020 season and still be able to retain them for the 2021 season, according to The Associated Press who obtained the email.

"By completing this agreement now, your seat location will be protected for the 2021 season," New England wrote to their loyal customers.

"We remain optimistic for the return of football and we are preparing to play each home game as scheduled in front of our Season Ticket Members this fall," the Patriots wrote. "We will do so in full compliance with the NFL and all government regulations and will rely on the advice of medical and public health professionals to maintain the safety of our fans, players, and personnel."