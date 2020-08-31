Here's Where Patriots' Kicker Competition Stands After Training Camp

Many wondered why the New England Patriots re-signed veteran kicker Nick Folk during training camp even though they drafted Justin Rohrwasser this year.

Well, the numbers tell you everything you need to know.

Here are the field goal stats over the last five practices of training camp for each kicker, per the Providence Journal's Mark Daniels:

Nick Folk: 18 of 21 (86%)

Justin Rohrwasser: 12 of 22 (55%)

Rohrwasser, to put it bluntly, has not been good during training camp for whatever reason. There have been no reports of him being injured, so making the jump from college to the NFL just doesn't seem to be working out for the Marshall product. That's why New England opted to bring in Folk, who has experience kicking at Gillette Stadium.

Last season Folk played in seven games for the six-time Super Bowl champions. During those games he made 14 of a possible 17 field goal attempts (82.4 percent).

NFL teams are required to trim their roster down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Sept. 5. Even if Rohrwasser were to have a good week of kicking, it looks like he will be one of the dozens of players that will be a free agent by the end of the week. That's discouraging when considering the six-time Super Bowl champions invested a fifth-round pick in him this year.

