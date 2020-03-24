Report: Patriots Re-Sign LB Shilique Calhoun

PatriotMaven
After three of the New England Patriots' linebackers walked in free agency, they managed to retain the final one still looking for a home. 

The Patriots have re-signed linebacker Shilique Calhoun, according to the team.

Now that Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts all signed with other teams, New England was down to a linebacking core of Dont'a Hightower, Brandon Copeland, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Brandon King and Terez Hall. However, Calhoun - who was with New England in 2019 - was still on the market after Week 1 of free agency, so the team decided to lock up the athletic linebacker. 

Calhoun only played 26% of the Patriots' defensive snaps last season, per Pro Football Reference. However, he could see a bump in playing time next season if the team does not acquire any other linebackers via free agency or the draft. 

The former Raider is the fifth player the Patriots have retained this offseason. They also extended special teamer and captain Matthew Slater and safety Devin McCourty before free agency began, re-signed outside linebacker Keionta Davis, and franchise tagged starting left guard Joe Thuney. 

