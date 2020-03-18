PatriotMaven
Report: Patriots Re-Sign OLB Keionta Davis

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have re-signed outside linebacker Keionta Davis, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. 

Davis was an exclusive rights free agent (ERFA), so the Patriots just had to offer him a one-year deal at the league minimum for them to retain him.

Davis' career in New England has been pretty quiet thus far. He played six games for the team in 2018, recording five tackles, three tackles for loss and two QB hits. Late last August he was placed on injured reserve for an undisclosed reason, which put an end to his 2019 season very quickly. 

With Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins already signing deals with the Dolphins and Lions, respectively, and Elandon Roberts and Shilique Calhoun set to hit the market at 4pm today, that leaves Davis and Ja'Whaun Bentley as the only players New England has on their roster for next season at the linebacker position. One should expect them to acquire another linebacker or two through free agency and/or in the draft. 

Comments (1)
Max McAuliffe
Max McAuliffe

Solid signing. Especially when we have no OLB depth.

